Kikkoman’s Strategic Share Buyback Plan Unfolds

Kikkoman (JP:2801) has released an update.
Kikkoman Corporation has announced its acquisition of over 2 million of its own shares, with a total acquisition price of approximately 3.6 billion yen, as part of a broader plan to buy back up to 11 million shares. This move is executed through market transactions on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, as the company aims to bolster shareholder value.
