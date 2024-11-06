Kikkoman Ups Financial Forecast Amid Strong Performance

Kikkoman (JP:2801) has released an update.

Kikkoman Corporation has revised its financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, showing an increase in expected revenue and profit figures. The revision is attributed to factors such as improved business performance in the first half of the year and fluctuations in foreign exchange rates.

