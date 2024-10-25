Kikkoman Increases Interim Dividend for Shareholders

Kikkoman (JP:2801) has released an update.

Kikkoman Corporation has announced an interim dividend of 10 yen per share, aligning with its forecast and reflecting an increase from the previous year’s payout. This decision underscores Kikkoman’s commitment to balancing shareholder returns with corporate growth and stability. The payout, effective December 5, 2024, highlights the company’s strategic financial management.

