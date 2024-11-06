Kikkoman Corporation’s Strong Fiscal Performance

Kikkoman (JP:2801) has released an update.

Kikkoman Corporation reported a strong performance for the first half of fiscal 2025, with revenue climbing 10.2% and operating profit surging by 25.4% compared to the same period last year. This growth, reflected in a solid profit before income taxes increase of 25.1%, underscores the company’s robust financial health and strategic effectiveness.

