Kiker Wealth Sells $12 Million of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy ETF

Key Points

Sold 917,662 shares of PDBC; estimated trade size approximately $12.4 million based on quarterly average price.

Quarter-end position value decreased by $12.3 million, reflecting both trading and price moves.

Transaction represented 411.8% of the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

Post-trade stake: 23,805 shares valued at $315,416.

PDBC now accounts for 10.5% of the fund’s 13F reportable AUM, remaining in the top five holdings.

On Jan. 30, 2026, Kiker Wealth Management, LLC disclosed selling 917,662 shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC), an estimated $12.4 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated Jan. 30, 2026, Kiker Wealth Management, LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 917,662 shares. The estimated transaction value was $12.4 million, based on the average quarterly closing price. As a result, the quarter-end position value dropped by $12.3 million, reflecting both sales and share price changes.

What else to know

The fund’s PDBC stake now accounts for 10.46% of 13F reportable assets, following a substantial reduction in overall AUM.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: IGSB: $487,448 (16.2% of AUM) NYSEMKT: OUNZ: $336,444 (11.2% of AUM) NYSEMKT: IWM: $325,424 (10.8% of AUM) NYSEMKT: PDBC: $315,416 (10.5% of AUM) NASDAQ: TLT: $307,588 (10.2% of AUM)

As of Jan. 29, 2026, shares were priced at $15.02, up 16.9% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 0.12 percentage points.

The fund reported 12 total positions after the quarter, with PDBC falling outside its top five holdings.

The dividend yield for PDBC as of Jan. 30, 2026, is 3.50%.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM N/A Dividend yield 3.50% Price (as of market close 1/29/26) $15.02 1-year total return 12.68%

ETF snapshot

Actively managed ETF employing an optimum yield strategy to provide diversified exposure to major commodity markets, including energy, agriculture, and metals.

Portfolio consists of financial instruments linked to the world’s most heavily traded commodities.

Targets investors seeking commodity diversification without K-1 tax reporting requirements.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion. The fund seeks to track the performance of a broad basket of commodities through an actively managed, optimum yield approach, aiming to enhance returns and mitigate the impact of contango. Its structure avoids K-1 tax forms, providing operational simplicity for investors seeking commodity diversification within a liquid, exchange-traded wrapper.

What this transaction means for investors

Kiker Wealth Management slashed positions across the board in the fourth quarter, bringing its total assets from about $198 million in the third quarter down to about $3 million at the end of 2025. It also reduced its total disclosed positions from 221 in its prior 13F to just 12 positions.

The fact that the fund manager held shares of PDBC after liquidating most of its holdings suggests there is something to like heading into 2026.

There is uncertainty about the direction of markets in 2026, particularly with a new Federal Reserve Chairman stepping in, which could alter expectations for inflation and interest rates and affect how commodities ETFs perform.

PDBC offers broad exposure to multiple commodities in a single investment. Falling rates could boost commodity prices and the ETF’s value. It could also be a reasonably good play on global geopolitical tensions.

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.