KIE

Kier's annual profit slumps 72.5%, Kier Living sale process resumes

Contributor
Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW WINNING

British contractor Kier Group on Thursday reported a 72.5% fall in annual pretax profit, hurt by costs related to COVID-19 and restructuring, and said it has resumed the sale process for its Kier Living unit.

Sept 17 (Reuters) - British contractor Kier Group KIE.L on Thursday reported a 72.5% fall in annual pretax profit, hurt by costs related to COVID-19 and restructuring, and said it has resumed the sale process for its Kier Living unit.

The group, which delayed the publication of its results by a few hours due to a technical issue, said adjusted pretax profit for the year ended June 30 was 16.9 million pounds ($21.90 million), compared with 61.4 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7717 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Yadarisa; +919742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KIE

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters