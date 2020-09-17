Kier's annual profit slumps 72.5%, Kier Living sale process resumes

Sept 17 (Reuters) - British contractor Kier Group KIE.L on Thursday reported a 72.5% fall in annual pretax profit, hurt by costs related to COVID-19 and restructuring, and said it has resumed the sale process for its Kier Living unit.

The group, which delayed the publication of its results by a few hours due to a technical issue, said adjusted pretax profit for the year ended June 30 was 16.9 million pounds ($21.90 million), compared with 61.4 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7717 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Yadarisa; +919742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.