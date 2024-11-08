Kier Group’s Insider Share Transactions Revealed

Kier Group plc (GB:KIE) has released an update.

Kier Group plc recently disclosed share transactions involving a key executive, Leigh Thomas, who sold 7,199 shares, and Megan Thomas, closely associated with him, who purchased 7,131 shares. These transactions were conducted on November 6, 2024, on the London Stock Exchange. This movement in shares may interest investors monitoring insider activities at Kier Group.

