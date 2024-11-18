News & Insights

Kier Group Sees Increased Stake by Perpetual Limited

November 18, 2024 — 06:52 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kier Group plc (GB:KIE) has released an update.

Kier Group plc has announced a change in major holdings, with Perpetual Limited of Sydney, Australia increasing its voting rights to 5.049% as of November 14, 2024. This marks an increase from its previous position of 4.815%, highlighting a growing interest in the company’s shares by international investors. Such movements can indicate shifts in investor sentiment and potential impacts on Kier Group’s future market performance.

