Kier Group Sees Increased Stake by Perpetual Limited

Kier Group plc (GB:KIE) has released an update.

Kier Group plc has announced a change in major holdings, with Perpetual Limited of Sydney, Australia increasing its voting rights to 5.049% as of November 14, 2024. This marks an increase from its previous position of 4.815%, highlighting a growing interest in the company’s shares by international investors. Such movements can indicate shifts in investor sentiment and potential impacts on Kier Group’s future market performance.

