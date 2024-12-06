Kier Group Sees Change in Major Holdings

Kier Group plc (GB:KIE) has released an update.
Kier Group PLC has reported a change in major holdings, with JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Limited reducing its stake from 3.030% to 2.438% of voting rights. This adjustment reflects a decrease in the number of voting rights held from 11,040,952. The transaction highlights a shift in the ownership structure that may interest investors tracking the company’s stock performance.
