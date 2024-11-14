Kier Group Secures Shareholder Approval at AGM

Kier Group plc (GB:KIE) has released an update.

Kier Group plc successfully concluded its Annual General Meeting, with all proposed resolutions gaining approval from shareholders. Key resolutions included the re-election of directors and the approval of a final dividend of 3.48p per share. This reflects strong shareholder support and confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

