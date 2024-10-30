News & Insights

Kier Group Rewards Management with Shares and Options

October 30, 2024 — 11:27 am EDT

Kier Group plc (GB:KIE) has released an update.

Kier Group plc announced the allocation of shares and options to its managerial staff as part of various incentive schemes. These include shares tied to bonuses and long-term incentive plans, with some shares being released from trust and new share options granted at a price of £1.11. The transactions highlight Kier’s commitment to rewarding its management team, potentially influencing investor perceptions of the company’s performance and leadership stability.

