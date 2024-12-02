Kier Group plc Announces Total Voting Rights Update

Kier Group plc (GB:KIE) has released an update.

Kier Group plc announced that its total voting rights as of November 30, 2024, amount to 452,875,390, with each share providing one vote. This information is crucial for shareholders to determine their interest or changes in interest under the FCA’s rules. There are no shares held in treasury, maintaining full voting rights for all issued shares.

