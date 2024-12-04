Kier Group Management Boosts Stake Through Dividend Plan

Kier Group plc (GB:KIE) has released an update.

Kier Group plc announced that its managerial staff have acquired ordinary shares through the company’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan. This move indicates confidence among key personnel in the company’s future prospects, a factor that could be of interest to investors tracking Kier’s performance on the London Stock Exchange.

