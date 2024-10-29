News & Insights

Kier Group Expands Share Capital on London Stock Exchange

October 29, 2024 — 07:32 am EDT

Kier Group plc (GB:KIE) has released an update.

Kier Group plc is set to increase its share capital with the issuance of 5 million new ordinary shares under the Kier Group plc Sharesave Scheme 2016. These shares will be traded on the main market of the London Stock Exchange beginning 30 October 2024, aligning with the company’s existing ordinary shares.

