Kier Group Expands Share Capital on London Stock Exchange

Kier Group plc (GB:KIE) has released an update.

Kier Group plc is set to increase its share capital with the issuance of 5 million new ordinary shares under the Kier Group plc Sharesave Scheme 2016. These shares will be traded on the main market of the London Stock Exchange beginning 30 October 2024, aligning with the company’s existing ordinary shares.

For further insights into GB:KIE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.