Kier Group Announces Share Capital Update

Kier Group plc has announced that its issued share capital consists of 452,865,746 ordinary shares, each with one voting right, as of October 31, 2024. This update is crucial for shareholders to determine their interest in the company’s share capital under the FCA’s rules. There are no shares held in treasury, maintaining the total voting rights at 452,865,746.

