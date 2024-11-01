News & Insights

Stocks

Kier Group Announces Share Capital Update

November 01, 2024 — 06:37 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kier Group plc (GB:KIE) has released an update.

Kier Group plc has announced that its issued share capital consists of 452,865,746 ordinary shares, each with one voting right, as of October 31, 2024. This update is crucial for shareholders to determine their interest in the company’s share capital under the FCA’s rules. There are no shares held in treasury, maintaining the total voting rights at 452,865,746.

For further insights into GB:KIE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.