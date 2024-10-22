News & Insights

Stocks

Kier Group Aligns Leadership with Shareholder Interests

October 22, 2024 — 07:52 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kier Group plc (GB:KIE) has released an update.

Kier Group plc has announced the acquisition of shares for key managerial figures under its Share Incentive Plan, with Andrew Bradshaw, Louisa Finlay, and Leigh Thomas receiving shares at competitive prices. This move, involving transactions on the London Stock Exchange, highlights the company’s commitment to aligning leadership incentives with shareholder interests.

For further insights into GB:KIE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.