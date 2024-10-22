Kier Group Aligns Leadership with Shareholder Interests

Kier Group plc (GB:KIE) has released an update.

Kier Group plc has announced the acquisition of shares for key managerial figures under its Share Incentive Plan, with Andrew Bradshaw, Louisa Finlay, and Leigh Thomas receiving shares at competitive prices. This move, involving transactions on the London Stock Exchange, highlights the company’s commitment to aligning leadership incentives with shareholder interests.

