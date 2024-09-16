KIDS Stock Gains From Its New Enabling Technologies Division Launch

OrthoPediatrics Corp. KIDS recently launched its Enabling Technologies division, which will leverage the company's core mission of addressing unmet pediatric needs in orthopedics.

The advancement with the latest launch positions OrthoPediatrics at the forefront of the pediatric digital health and enabling technologies sectors.

Following the announcement, shares of OrthoPediatrics rose 2.15% to $32.38 on Friday. The company continues to gain a high level of synergies from its various latest developments within the pediatric digital health space. Accordingly, we expect market sentiment to continue to remain positive around this announcement.

More on OrthoPediatrics’ Enabling Technologies Division

Led by industry veteran Kevin Unger, this new division is set to differentiate OrthoPediatrics' core business, generate sustainable revenue growth, and gain access to new markets and specialties beyond orthopedics.

The company has made significant strides in the field through its distribution of the 7D Flash Navigation System. Additionally, it collaborated with 3D Side, S.A. for patient-specific cutting guides. These innovations have laid a strong foundation for the Enabling Technologies division.

OrthoPediatrics’ Business Advancements

Given the success of the above-mentioned developments, KIDS is all set to launch its two groundbreaking technology platforms. First, Playbook is a cutting-edge surgical workflow and outcome optimization platform. It is designed to enhance surgical planning, collaboration and intraoperative workflow. Playbook is aimed at revolutionizing how surgeries are planned and executed, potentially resulting in improved outcomes and more efficient processes.

Second, Robotic-Assistance is for Cochlear Implant Technology.OrthoPediatrics partnered with iotaMotion, Inc. to bring a robotic-assisted insertion system to enhance cochlear implant surgery. This technology offers a slow electrode array insertion that is agnostic to cochlear implant manufacturers, providing greater control and precision for pediatric patients.

Other Recent Developments by OrthoPediatrics

In May, the company received the “Breakthrough Device” designation from the Food and Drug Administration for its new eLLi surgical device. eLLi is an implant designed to address severe pathology associated with early onset scoliosis (EOS), which can be associated with thoracic insufficiency, a potentially life-threatening condition. This innovative product should be a great addition to the suite of products for pediatric patients with scoliosis.

Earlier this year, OrthoPediatrics launched a new RESPONSE Rib and Pelvic Fixation system to treat children with EOS. The system represents OrthoPediatrics' first solution to treat patients at risk of thoracic insufficiency syndrome. The new addition to the RESPONSE portfolio includes implants and instruments for rib and pelvic fixation, and associated devices to connect the fixation points.

Industry Prospects Favor OrthoPediatrics

Per a Grand View Research report, the global pediatric orthopedic devices market was valued at $3.83 billion in 2023 and is projected to witness a CAGR of 11.0% from 2024 to 2030.

Primary factors behind the projected market surge include growing awareness of orthopedic conditions in children and the rise in congenital & developmental disorders. Furthermore, innovations such as adjustable & customizable devices and improved materials for better functionality & safety are fueling market growth.

Henceforth, OrthoPediatrics' latest announcement is well-timed.

KIDS’ Price Performance

Year to date, shares of KIDS have risen 0.7% compared with the industry’s 9.3% growth.

KIDS’ Zacks Rank and Other Key Picks

KIDS currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

