KIDS Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp (Symbol: KIDS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $60.55, changing hands as high as $61.11 per share. OrthoPediatrics Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KIDS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KIDS's low point in its 52 week range is $38.825 per share, with $73.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.77.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.