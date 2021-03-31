Kids and COVID: When Will They Be Vaccinated?

The pace of vaccination in the U.S. has picked up since the beginning of 2021, and we're currently in a race to inoculate the adult population before new variants spread widely. But as shots make it into arms and the world begins to reopen, we still have more to learn about how the coronavirus infects and spreads throughout a population almost 75 million strong: children.

Clinical studies of vaccines from companies like Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) are currently investigating adequate dosage and safety profiles. But in terms of a timeline, when could we start to think about vaccinating children against COVID-19?

