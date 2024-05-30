Kidoz Inc. Reports Growth and Reduced Losses

Kidoz Inc (TSE:KIDZ) has released an update.

Kidoz Inc. has reported a 7% revenue increase to US$1,793,071 in Q1 2024, marking a progressive financial quarter with a notable 33% reduction in net losses from the previous year. Despite a challenging transition in the digital advertising landscape post-pandemic, the company asserts its leading position in mobile advertising for kids and families, expecting sustained growth and untapped potential in mobile in-app media advertising.

