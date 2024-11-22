Kidoz Inc. Announces AGM Results and Strategic Plans

Kidoz Inc (TSE:KIDZ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Kidoz Inc., a leader in contextual mobile advertising, announced the results of its 2024 Annual General Meeting, where shareholders elected six directors and approved a new 10% rolling stock option plan. The company also confirmed the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as its independent auditors for the upcoming fiscal year. Kidoz continues to enhance its position in the AdTech sector, providing secure advertising solutions for brands targeting children and families.

For further insights into TSE:KIDZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.