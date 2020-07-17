Renalytix AI, which is commercializing AI-powered diagnostic tests for kidney disease, raised $74 million by offering 5.5 million ADS equivalents at $13.50, below the as-converted last close of its shares on London's AIM board (RENX). At pricing, the company commands a fully diluted market cap of $490 million.



Renalytix AI plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol RNLX. J.P. Morgan and Stifel acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Kidney diagnostics developer Renalytix AI prices US IPO at $13.50 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



