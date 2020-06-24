Renalytix AI, which is commercializing AI-powered diagnostic tests for kidney disease, filed on Wednesday with the SEC to raise up to $86 million in an initial public offering in the US.



The pre-revenue company is currently listed in London on the AIM under the ticker RENX; it closed Wednesday with a market cap of £303 million ($377 million).



The Cardiff, United Kingdom-based company was founded in 2018 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol RNLX. Renalytix AI filed confidentially on May 15, 2020. J.P. Morgan and Stifel are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.

The article Kidney diagnostics developer Renalytix AI files for an $86 million US IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.