Kidnapped French aid worker released in Mali, family says

Geert De Clercq Reuters
Ardee Napolitano Reuters
French aid worker Sophie Petronin, who was kidnapped by jihadists in Mali in late 2016, has been released, her family said on Tuesday.

"She is on the way to Bamako. Even if French authorities have not officially confirmed it yet, we the family tonight can rejoice in her liberation," Petronin's nephew Lionel Granouillac said on BFM televisIon.

