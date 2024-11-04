Kiddieland International Renews Hong Kong Office Lease

News & Insights

Kiddieland International Ltd. (HK:3830) has released an update.

Kiddieland International Ltd. has signed a one-year Renewal Tenancy Agreement with Top Dragon to lease office premises in Hong Kong, starting November 2024. The rental agreement is valued at HK$120,000 monthly and is part of a continuing connected transaction involving company directors. This agreement is exempt from shareholder approval but will be subject to reporting and annual review requirements.

