Kidde-Fenwal creditors sound alarm on parent companies' PFAS liability

By Dietrich Knauth

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Creditors of fire safety company Kidde-Fenwal said Wednesday that the company's bankruptcy should not be used to resolve water pollution lawsuits against its parent company Carrier Global CARR.N and predecessor Raytheon.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein heard creditors concerns at a hearing in Wilmington, Delaware, where she granted Kidde-Fenwal's request for an additional 120 days to file a Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan. The company said it needed additional time to investigate potential litigation claims and prepare itself for a sale.

Kidde-Fenwal filed for Chapter 11 in May, saying it couldn't afford to pay plaintiffs in thousands of lawsuits alleging that its firefighting foam products contaminated water sources around U.S. airports and military bases with perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS or "forever chemicals."

Kidde-Fenwal's official creditors' committee, which includes local water utilities and other plaintiffs in the PFAS litigation, warned that the company's upcoming bankruptcy sale might be used to protect well-off corporations like its current parent company Carrier and former parent company Raytheon, which sold Kidde-Fenwall to Carrier in 2020. Those companies are likely liable for damages caused by their subsidiary company, and they could get releases for that liability in Kidde's bankruptcy, creditors' attorney David Molton told Silverstein.

"Carrier and Raytheon both appear to be liable for billions in [firefighting foam] liabilities," Molton said. "The committee must be watchful that any sales process does not benefit Carrier and Raytheon at the expense of the [PFAS litigation] stakeholders."

Raytheon reported $67 billion in revenue in 2022, and Carrier had $20 billion in revenue, Molton said. Such wealthy companies should not be allowed to use a small subsidiary's bankruptcy to "wash clean" their "massive" liabilities for water pollution, Molton said, referring to a tactic that has been unsuccessfully used by other large companies like Johnson & Johnson and 3M.

Kidde-Fenwal's attorney, Brian Glueckstein, said that Molton's comments were "irresponsible" and "speculation," adding that Kidde-Fenwal is still investigating whether it may pursue payment from its parent company for the PFAS litigation claims.

Since 2016, Kidde-Fenwal has been named as a defendant in more than 4,400 lawsuits filed by local governments, companies and individuals, claiming that aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) products contaminated drinking water and soil with PFAS. Kidde-Fenwal sold AFFF foam products from 2007 to 2013, according to court documents.

Water providers in the U.S. have reached a $10.3 billion settlement with 3M and a $1.19 billion settlement with DuPont, Chemours and Corteva, resolving their claims that those companies contaminated drinking water with PFAS.

The case is Kidde-Fenwal Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, No. 23-10638

For Kidde-Fenwal: Brian Glueckstein and Justin Decamp of Sullivan & Cromwell

For the creditors' committee: David Molton of Brown Rudnick

(Reporting by Dietrich Knauth)

