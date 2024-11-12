Kid Group Achieves Record Revenues in Third Quarter

Kid ASA (DE:97Q) has released an update.

Kid Group reported a robust third quarter with record revenues of MNOK 886.9, marking a 6.7% increase, driven by strategic category and omnichannel developments. Despite a decrease in EBITDA, the company maintained a strong gross margin of 62.1% and announced an increased half-year dividend of NOK 3.00 per share. CEO Anders Fjeld expressed satisfaction with these results, highlighting the company’s successful growth initiatives.

