Kid Group Achieves Record Revenues in Third Quarter

November 12, 2024 — 02:22 am EST

Kid ASA (DE:97Q) has released an update.

Kid Group reported a robust third quarter with record revenues of MNOK 886.9, marking a 6.7% increase, driven by strategic category and omnichannel developments. Despite a decrease in EBITDA, the company maintained a strong gross margin of 62.1% and announced an increased half-year dividend of NOK 3.00 per share. CEO Anders Fjeld expressed satisfaction with these results, highlighting the company’s successful growth initiatives.

