Kid Castle Educational Faces SEC Lawsuit and Risks

Kid Castle Educational ( (KDCE) ) has provided an announcement.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has launched a lawsuit against Givemepower Corporation and its affiliates, targeting key figures Frank Igwealor and Patience Ogbozor with potential bans. As the company assesses its legal strategy, it’s important for investors to note that forward-looking statements may not guarantee future outcomes, highlighting the inherent risks in the financial markets.

