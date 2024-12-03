Kid ASA Sells Swedish Property to Boost Logistics

Kid ASA (DE:97Q) has released an update.

Kid ASA has announced the sale of its Swedish warehouse and office property to Storebrand Nordic Real Estate for over MNOK 600, with the transaction expected to close in December 2024. This strategic move, part of a joint venture with Fabritius Gruppen AS, will result in a projected net cash flow effect of approximately MNOK 100 and is expected to enhance Kid’s logistics operations across its markets. The company plans to discontinue its Norwegian warehouse operations by 2025, while maintaining its headquarters in Lier.

