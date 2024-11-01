News & Insights

Kid ASA CEO Anders Fjeld Announces Resignation

Kid ASA (DE:97Q) has released an update.

Anders Fjeld, CEO of Kid ASA, will resign to lead Sport Holding AS, having significantly grown Kid ASA into a leading home textile retailer in the Nordics since 2018. He will remain in his position until May 2025 while the board seeks a successor, leaving behind a strong team poised for continued success.

