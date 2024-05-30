News & Insights

Kibo Subsidiary AGM Concludes with Full Approval

May 30, 2024 — 09:21 am EDT

Kibo Mining (GB:KIBO) has released an update.

Kibo Energy PLC’s subsidiary, Mast Energy Developments PLC, has successfully concluded its Annual General Meeting with all resolutions passed by a majority of shareholders. Shareholders showed strong participation with proxies received for 61.45% of the shares, indicating shareholder confidence in the company’s direction and leadership. Key resolutions included the adoption of financial accounts, appointment of auditors, and re-election of a director, reinforcing the company’s stability and governance.

