Kibo Energy Subsidiary Expands Share Capital

Kibo Energy PLC has shared an update on its UK subsidiary Mast Energy Developments PLC (MED), which is successfully expanding in the flexible power market. MED announced the issuance of 162.5 million new shares to director Pieter Krügel, which will be listed on the London Stock Exchange following approval. This move brings the company’s total voting rights to 426,354,067, with shareholders advised to visit the MED website for further details.

