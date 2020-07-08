Kiadis Licenses Previously Undisclosed Pre-clinical K-NK-cell Programs To Sanofi - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Dutch clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Kiadis Pharma N.V. Announced Wednesday the exclusive license of its previously undisclosed K-NK004 cell programs to French drug major Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY). Total potential deal value is 875 million euros, plus royalties.

Sanofi has received exclusive worldwide rights to research, develop and commercialize K-NK004 based on Kiadis' CD38KO K-NK cells in combination with CD38-targeting molecules for the treatment of multiple myeloma and other CD38 positive blood cancers. In addition, Sanofi has obtained exclusive rights to use Kiadis' K-NK platform for two undisclosed pre-clinical programs.

The company noted that combination of Kiadis' proprietary CD38 knock out K-NK cells with Sanofi's anti-CD38 antibody Sarclisa enables optimal tumor cell killing, and offers a potential first-in-class treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Under the deal, Kiadis will receive a 17.5 million euros up front payment and will be entitled to receive up to 857.5 million euros upon Sanofi's achievement of preclinical, clinical, regulatory and commercial milestones.

Kiadis will also receive up to low double-digit royalties based on commercial sales of approved products resulting from this agreement.

Sanofi will be responsible for and bear all costs related to the research and development, manufacturing, regulatory and commercial activities related to the licensed K-NK programs. Kiadis has retained exclusive rights to and will supply PM21 particles and select universal donors for Sanofi, paid for by Sanofi.

Arthur Lahr, chief executive officer of Kiadis, said, "The agreement with Sanofi - with their world-class expertise and approved anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody, Sarclisa, in multiple myeloma and deep understanding of NK-cell biology - is a testament to the groundbreaking potential of our K-NK natural killer cell platform to treat life-threatening diseases."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.