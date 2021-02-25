Kia shares rise after report says still scope for Apple partnership

Adds details

SEOUL, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Shares in Kia Corp 000270.KS rose more than 4% on Friday after a South Korean online news site said there was still potential for the automaker to form a partnership with Apple Inc AAPL.O.

Shares in Hyundai Motor Co 005380.KS and its affiliate Kia were roiled earlier this year after Hyundai initially confirmed early stage talks on autonomous electric cars with the tech-giant, but later said they were no longer in talks.

Online site Chosun Biz said on Friday that Apple and Kia had signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) last year and had agreed to pursue cooperation in eight sectors, including electric vehicles. It said negotiations on electric vehicles had not been completely cancelled.

"Even if the negotiations on electric vehicles fail, there are many items that can be negotiated in other fields, so we are still optimistic about the possibility of partnership between the two sides," Chosun cited an unnamed source familiar with negotiations between Hyundai and Apple as saying.

Aside from electric vehicles, Kia and Apple are also discussing cooperation in "last mile" mobility, or transport to complete a final short distance to a destination after using another means of transportation, Chosun said.

A Hyundai Motor Group spokesperson and Apple had no immediate comment.

The rise in Kia shares was in sharp contrast to the wider market's .KS11 2.6% drop as of 0221 GMT. Kia was among only about 90 gainers, versus nearly 800 losers, on the KOSPI.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; additional reporting by Cynthia Kim; editing by Richard Pullin)

