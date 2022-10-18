Kia shares edge up in choppy trade after booking extra $1.1 bln provision

Adds context

SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Shares of South Korea's Kia Corp 000270.KS reversed losses and edged up on Wednesday after the automaker said on Tuesday that its third-quarter earnings will reflect an additional provision of 1.54 trillion won ($1.08 billion) for engine recalls from years ago.

Kia's shares fell shortly after the market open.

Hyundai Motor 005380.KS and affiliate Kia on Tuesday said they will book a combined 2.9 trillion won ($2 billion) provision in their third-quarter results.

Shares of Hyundai Motor 005380.KS were trading up 0.9%, versus benchmark KOSPI's .KS11 0.2% rise as of 0025 GMT.

($1 = 1,424.6400 won)

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill & Shri Navaratnam)

