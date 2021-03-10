Kia Recalls Nearly 380,000 Vehicles For Fire Risk

(RTTNews) - Kia Motors is recalling around 380,000 Sportage and Cadenza vehicles in the U.S. due to an electronics issue that could cause a fire, reports said.

The Korean automaker, majority owned by Hyundai Motor, also warned owners to park their vehicles away from buildings or vehicles until the issue is fixed to avoid any possibility of fire spreading.

The recall involves certain model year 2017 through 2021 Sportages SUVs and 2017 through 2019 Cadenzas sedans.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration or NHTSA, a short circuit in the hydraulic electronic brake control unit could result in overheating and possibly a fire.

These vehicles are not equipped with Kia's Smart Cruise Control, which enables the vehicle to use radar to automatically maintain a safe distance from other cars on the highway.

Kia said there are no reports of crashes, fires or injuries due to the problem to date.

The company will notify owners of affected vehicles by mail beginning April 30. The issue will be fixed by dealers by replacing fuses in the electrical junction box.

Hyundai recently recalled 82,000 electric SUVs due to fire risk related to a problem with the vehicles' battery packs.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.