Kia Motors Slovakia to re-open plant on Apr 6, as planned

Kia Motors Slovakia will re-open its plant on April 6, as planned, after it halted production on March 23 because of the coronavirus outbreak, the carmaker said on Tuesday.

Among the other carmakers active in Slovakia, Germany's Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE suspended production on March 17 for an initial period of two weeks but extended the outage until April 9.

