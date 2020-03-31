Kia Motors Slovakia to re-open plant on Apr 6, as planned

PRAGUE, March 31 (Reuters) - Kia Motors Slovakia 000270.KS will re-open its plant on April 6, as planned, after it halted production on March 23 because of the coronavirus outbreak, the carmaker said on Tuesday.

Among the other carmakers active in Slovakia, Germany's Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE suspended production on March 17 for an initial period of two weeks but extended the outage until April 9.

(Reporting by Tomas Mrva Writing by Robert Muller Editing by David Goodman)

((robert.muller@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 615; Reuters Messaging: robert.muller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.