Kia Motors Initiates Annual Outlook, Backs 2030 Sales Target; To Invest KRW 38 Tln By 2028

(RTTNews) - Kia Motors Corporation (KIMTF.PK), a South Korean auto major, on Friday initiated full-year 2024 outlook and reaffirmed its 2030 sales target. The company also plans to invest KRW 38 trillion by 2028, including KRW 15 trillion for future business.

For the full-year 2024, the company expects an operating profit of KRW 12 trillion, with an operating margin of 11.9 percent, on revenue of KRW 101 trillion. Kia also expects to sell 3.2 million units for the year.

While updating its mid-to-long-term business strategy, the auto maker said it still expects sales of 4.3 million units for the full-year 2030, including 1.6 million units of electric vehicles or EVs, with a plan to release 15 EV models.

The company aims to sell electrified vehicle models of 2.48 million units annually or 58 percent of Kia's total sales in 2030.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.