Kia Motors halts work at factories near Seoul as 8 workers contract virus - union official

SEOUL, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Kia Motors 000270.KS has suspended production at all of its factories near Seoul from late on Wednesday as eight of its workers have tested positive for the new coronavirus, a union official said.

The factory produces Kia's Carnival SUV and its Rio small car, among other models.

Kia Motors did not have an immediate comment when contacted by Reuters.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((hyunjoo.jin@thomsonreuters.com; 82-2-3704-5685; Reuters Messaging: hyunjoo.jin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.