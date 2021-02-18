Kia Motors America Victim of Ransomware Attack Demanding $20M in Bitcoin, Report Claims
Kia Motors America has reportedly fallen victim to a ransomware attack demanding more than $20 million worth of bitcoin.
- The ransomware group DoppelPaymer is demanding 404.5833 BTC (currently valued at $20,844,336) to pay for a decryption tool or stolen data will be shared to the public, BleepingComputer reported Wednesday.
- This amount demanded would rise to 600 bitcoins (over $30 million) if not paid within 10 days.
- Kia Motors America is suffering a severe IT outage taking its website, phone services and web systems offline.
- BleepingComputer said it had “obtained a ransom note that we were told was created during an alleged Kia Motors America cyberattack by the DoppelPaymer gang.”
- The auto firm later told BleepingComputer that it has no evidence it suffered a ransomware attack.
- It isn’t clear what data the group might have stolen, per the report.
See also: US Government Takes Aim at NetWalker Ransomware Attacks
Related Stories
- First Mover: Who ISN’T Dabbling as Bitcoin Passes $52K, Ether Tops $1,900
- Bitcoin May Be a Better Investment Than Gold, Says DoubleLine CEO Jeffrey Gundlach
- ‘Evil VASP’ Simulation Preps Crypto Exchanges for FATF Travel Rule
- Russia’s Digital Ruble Model to Get Bank-Friendly Redesign
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.