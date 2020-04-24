Kia Motor Q1 Net Profit Declines; Sales Revenue Up 17.1%

(RTTNews) - Kia Motor (KIMTF.PK) reported first-quarter net profit of 266 billion won, a decline of 59.0% from prior year. Pretax profit was 282 billion won, a decline of 70.2%. Operating profit was 445 billion won, down 25.2%. Excl. one-off, operating profit improved 42.3% year-on-year. Gross profit was 2.26 trillion won, an increase of 1.5% from last year.

First quarter sales revenue was 14.57 trillion won, an increase of 17.1% over previous year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.