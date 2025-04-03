Markets

Kia, LG Electronics In Deal To Present Mobility Space Solutions In Vehicles

April 03, 2025 — 02:20 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Kia Corp. and LG Electronics Ltd. (LGEPF.OB, LGEJY.OB, LGEIY.OB, LGEAF.OB) on Thursday revealed their partnership to implement the use of mobility space solutions based on Kia's Platform Beyond Vehicle or PBV technology.

Kia Corp said the partnership will combines Kia's PBV technology with LG's AI expertise to offer customizable living spaces that can transform a vehicle into an office, studio, or lounge, as the customer prefers.

The concepts models of this collaboration are expected to be launched in the second half of 2026.

Both companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding or MoU at Kia's pavilion at the 2025 Seoul Mobility Show, introducing concept models of mobile work and recreational spaces, which easily integrate advanced home appliances into Kia's PBVs.

At the Seoul Mobility Show, the companies introduced two models, namely, the PV5 Spielraum Studio concept, designed for mobile work, and the PV5 Spielraum Glow cabin concept, tailored for outdoor activities.

Commenting on this deal, Won-Jeong Jeong, Executive Vice President and Head of Korea Business Division, said, "By offering mobility space solutions that combine automobiles with home appliances, we aim to lead a transformative shift in customers' lifestyles."

