Kia drives pricing tighter with debut green bond

By William Hoffman, Jihye Hwang

NEW YORK , Apr 12 (IFR) - Kia has returned to the international bond market to print its debut green bond offering, in a two-tranche deal that gained strong investor demand and printed flat to slightly inside fair value.

The Korean automobile manufacturer on Monday priced a US$300m 1% three-year note at 99.691 to yield 1.105% or Treasuries plus 75bp. A US$400m 1.75% 5.5-year portion priced at 99.797 to yield 1.789% or Treasuries plus 90bp. The respective initial price guidance was plus 110bp area and 125bp area.

The 144A/Reg S deal paid no new issue concession, helped by the green label. Referring to Kia's existing 2023s and 2026s that were seen at a G spread of around 70bp and 90bp, respectively, a lead said the three-year note priced around 5bp inside the curve, while the 5.5-year tranche landed flat to fair value.

"ESG and the green bond theme remain robust for the right name and the right timing," he said. "We saw more than expected demand from the US."

The three-year bond was covered almost nine times, with final orders exceeding US$2.65bn from 140 accounts, and US investors buying more than half of the transaction. The 5.5-year note was also covered nearly six times, receiving final orders of more than US$2.3bn from 149 accounts.

"The company ticked all the right boxes, including coming in a Yankee format to cover investors globally, and it's a well-known name not just in Asia but across the world," said another banker on the deal. "It hasn't done a deal for some time and there isn't much similar private sector supply from Korea either."

Kia previously issued dollar bonds in 2017 to raise US$900m from a dual-tranche 144A/Reg S transaction.

The company is part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is roughly the world's fifth largest and Korea's largest automaker by sales volume, according to Moody's. Kia proved its resilience through the pandemic as one of the few automakers that were not downgraded over the last year. It maintains higher ratings than US rivals GM and Ford, which hold low Triple B and Double B ratings, respectively. Moody's even improved its outlook for Kia to stable from negative last month.

Kia's new senior unsecured notes have expected ratings of Baa1/BBB+ (Moody's/S&P), in line with the issuer. Both tranches were trading tighter in the secondary by 3bp–8bp, given the technical support coming from the large order size and relatively small deal size.

"Market sentiment remains constructive for the IG space with investors holding high cash levels and keen to buy IG bonds," said the second banker.

Green transition drive

Proceeds of Kia's new bonds will be used in accordance with its green finance framework that specifies eligible projects as development and manufacturing of zero-emission vehicles such as battery electric vehicles and hydrogen powered cars, as well as investments in electric charging infrastructure. Kia aims to expand the annual sales of its alternative fuel vehicles to 40% of its total sales by 2030.

Kia launched its Niro EV model last year and this summer it is planning to launch its EV6 line. The two vehicles bring Kia closer to its goal of launching 11 new electric vehicles by 2025, according to an investor presentation.

However, the auto sector, in general, is still one area where investors such as Tony Trzcinka, portfolio manager at Impax Asset Management, see considerable risks.

Green bonds from the sector tend to walk a fine line between investing in business as usual and real sustainability goals, Trzcinka said.

“It’s the risk in the transition," he said. "There’s a lot of change happening but EVs are still a very small piece of what they do and there are still emissions standards and a lot of reliance on SUVs and trucks. So, we have investments there but it’s an area where we’re cautious.”

Asia bought 32% of Kia's new three-year bond. EMEA 17% and the US 51%. Fund managers and asset managers took 84%, banks and private banks 7% and insurers and pension funds 9%. For the 5.5-year portion, Asia took 65%, EMEA 18% and the US 17%. Fund managers and asset managers bought 82%, banks and private banks 11% and insurers and pension funds 7%.

Bank of America, Citigroup, HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank were joint bookrunners.

Like Toyota last week, Kia and Hyundai are better positioned to navigate the chip shortage plaguing automotive manufacturers, according to a Reuters report. Both Hyundai and Kia are said to have maintained a stockpile of chips that will help the manufacturers keep up production amid heightened demand.

(Reporting by William Hoffman and Jihye Hwang; Editing by David Bell and Daniel Stanton)

