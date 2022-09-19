Kia Corp to produce electric vehicles in the U.S. from 2024 - reports

Adds background

SEOUL, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Kia Corp 000270.KS is expected to produce electric vehicles in the United States from 2024, South Korean media Maeil Business Newspaper and TV channel SBS reported on Tuesday, citing an unidentified auto industry source.

Kia Corp was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

The Inflation Reduction Act signed into law by U.S. President Joe Biden last month excludes Hyundai Motor Co 005380.KS and its affiliate Kia Corp from federal tax credits because they don't yet make EVs in North America, knocking their EV ambitions in the short term at least.

