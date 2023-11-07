News & Insights

Kia assembly line in South Korea suspended due to part shortages -media

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID DEE DELGADO

November 07, 2023 — 08:13 pm EST

Written by Ju-min Park and Heekyong Yang for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Operations at Kia Corp's 000270.KS assembly plant in South Korea have been suspended due to disruptions in parts supplies, domestic media reported on Wednesday.

A Kia supplier that makes chassis parts suffered a fatal accident that resulted in the death of one worker on Tuesday and halted its own operations, causing supply disruptions at Kia's plant, media reports said.

Kia did not provide an immediate comment on the reports.

The plant located in the southwestern city of Gwangju produces 2,000 vehicles a day, according to media reports.

