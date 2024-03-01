Kia America Reports Feb. Sales; EV Sales Up 65%

(RTTNews) - Kia America posted February sales of 59,059 units compared to 60,859 units, a year ago. Sales of EV models were up 65 percent year-over-year. Kia noted that its rugged and capable SUVs were up 6 percent year-over-year and accounted for 76 percent of the February sales total.

Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America, said: "With the recent introductions of our refreshed Carnival and K5 models at the Chicago Auto Show and our groundbreaking new flagship, the all-electric EV9 SUV, generating ongoing industry buzz, our outpacing of the industry will continue as Kia offers the models and vehicle segments that consumers are interested in."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.