Kia America Announces EV9 Pricing - Quick Facts

October 22, 2024 — 09:50 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Kia America has announced pricing for the all-electric 2025 Kia EV9 three-row EV SUV, with only the Light Long Range trim seeing a modest increase of just $700. Pricing for all other trims remains a carryover. The all-electric three-row SUV enters its second model year with minor changes.

Excluding destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges, 2025 EV9 models are priced at: EV9 Light SR: $54,900; EV9 Light LR: $59,900; EV9 Wind: $63,900; EV9 Land: $69,900; and EV9 GT-Line: $73,900.

