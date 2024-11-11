KI-Star Real Estate Sees Strong Growth in First Half

KI-Star Real Estate Co., Ltd. (JP:3465) has released an update.
KI-Star Real Estate Co., Ltd. reported a 20.3% increase in net sales and a significant 50.6% rise in operating profit for the first half of fiscal 2025, ending September 30, 2024. The company’s comprehensive income also improved by 26.2%, reflecting a positive financial performance. These results highlight the company’s robust growth and strategic momentum in the real estate market.
