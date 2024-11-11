News & Insights

Stocks

KI-Star Real Estate Sees Strong Growth in First Half

November 11, 2024 — 09:52 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

KI-Star Real Estate Co., Ltd. (JP:3465) has released an update.

KI-Star Real Estate Co., Ltd. reported a 20.3% increase in net sales and a significant 50.6% rise in operating profit for the first half of fiscal 2025, ending September 30, 2024. The company’s comprehensive income also improved by 26.2%, reflecting a positive financial performance. These results highlight the company’s robust growth and strategic momentum in the real estate market.

For further insights into JP:3465 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.