KI-Star Real Estate Sees Strong Growth in First Half

KI-Star Real Estate Co., Ltd. (JP:3465) has released an update.

KI-Star Real Estate Co., Ltd. reported a 20.3% increase in net sales and a significant 50.6% rise in operating profit for the first half of fiscal 2025, ending September 30, 2024. The company’s comprehensive income also improved by 26.2%, reflecting a positive financial performance. These results highlight the company’s robust growth and strategic momentum in the real estate market.

For further insights into JP:3465 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.