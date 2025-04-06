Markets
Ki Corp. And Public Storage Offer To Buy Abacus Storage King For A$1.47/stapled Security

April 06, 2025 — 08:44 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Ki Corp. and Public Storage (PSA) announced that they have submitted a non-binding indicative offer to acquire all of the outstanding stapled securities of Abacus Storage King (ASK.AX) that are not already held by Ki or its subsidiaries for A$1.47 per stapled security. The Ki Group is currently ASK's major securityholder and each of Ki and Public Storage would have approximately 50% interest following the transaction.

Abacus Storage King is one of the largest self-storage owners in Australia and New Zealand with approximately 126 operating properties, 21 development sites, and 75 managed/licensed properties.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
