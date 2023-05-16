KHC vs. SJM: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors looking for stocks in the Food - Miscellaneous sector might want to consider either Kraft Heinz (KHC) or Smucker (SJM). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Right now, Kraft Heinz is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Smucker has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that KHC likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than SJM has recently. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

KHC currently has a forward P/E ratio of 14.03, while SJM has a forward P/E of 16.10. We also note that KHC has a PEG ratio of 3.15. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. SJM currently has a PEG ratio of 6.65.

Another notable valuation metric for KHC is its P/B ratio of 1. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, SJM has a P/B of 1.99.

These metrics, and several others, help KHC earn a Value grade of B, while SJM has been given a Value grade of C.

KHC is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that KHC is likely the superior value option right now.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.